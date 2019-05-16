Man accused of rape, robbery under arms escapes from police station

Police have launched a manhunt for a 23-year-old man of Lot 271 Hope East/Enmore, East Coast Demerara who has escaped custody at a police station on the East Coast of Demerara.

Kevin Wilkson was in custody in relation to the offences of rape and robbery under arms.

He made his good escape today at around 07:20hrs.

Police said a thorough investigation with respect to the circumstances surrounding the escape has since been launched by the Office of Professional Responsibility and two ranks are presently under close arrest.

Anyone with information that may lead to his recapture is asked to contact the Police on telephone numbers: 229-2289, 229-3564, 229-2557, 229-2557, 229-2662, 229-2019, 274-0409/2741221, 222-4355 and 221-1281 or the nearest Police Station.