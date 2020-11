A total of 88 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded, taking the total cases recorded to date to 5093.

This is according to information released by the Ministry of Health in its Covid-19 dashboard.

According to the dashboard, there are five persons in the Intensive Care Unit, 79 in institutional isolation, and 848 in home isolation.

Additionally, there are 35 in institutional quarantine.

The death toll remains at 143 while the recoveries have increased to 4018.