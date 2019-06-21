8000 cannabis plants destroyed at Ituni 

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Thursday conducted an eradication exercise at Five Miles Backdam, on the Ituni Trail during which 8000 cannabis plants were destroyed.

The exercise was carried out by ‘E’ Division (Interior Locations) over the course of five hours in which the plants, ranging from two to five feet, was discovered.

Along with the three acres of illegal vegetation, some 30 pounds of dried cannabis was also found as well as a make-shift camp. They were all destroyed by the police.

During that time, no arrests was made but police are continuing their investigation.

Last month, almost 7000 cannabis plants ranging from two to six feet in height were destroyed at a seven-acre marijuana farm at Eleven Miles, also off of the Ituni Main Road. These plants were estimated to weigh about 485 kilograms.

There was also a makeshift camp along with a quantity of kitchen utensils and foodstuff at that location. However, when the police arrived at that location, there was no one in sight.