Bus driver charged for 62 pounds of ganja found in spare wheels

The driver of a route 72 minibus was on Friday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charge with the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Forty-two-year-old Seon Bakker called “Akbar” of Wismar, Linden pleaded not guilty to the allegation which stated that on June 15, 2019 at Mabura, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) he had in his possession 28,148 grams (62 pounds) of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, acting on information received police ranks of the Mabura Police Outpost conducted a search on minibus BNN 7872 which was destined for Mahdia and driven by the defendant.

During the search, it was observed that two bulky wheels were strapped unto the top of the minibus, as such, each wheel was cut open and a quantity of leaves, stems and seeds were found. They were wrapped in transparent plastic.

As a result of this, the defendant was taken into custody, cautioned, and the present charge was later instituted.

The unrepresented is expected to make his next court appearance on July 10, 2019 at Linden Magistrate’s Court.