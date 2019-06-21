Prison escapee sentenced to life for murder of minibus driver

Kerry Cromwell also called “Jim Screechie” of King Edward Street, Albouystown, Georgetown was on Thursday given a life sentence by Justice Navindra Singh after a 12-member jury found him guilty for the 2016 murder of minibus driver Elvin Lorrimer.

The murder took place at the Linden minibus park during the commissioning of a robbery in March 21, 2016. He was found guilty in May but the sentencing was handed down on Thursday at the High Court following a probation report.

The report suggested that the accused was at home when the teacher of Kara Kara, Linden. It also stated youth in the community are being targeted by the police. Prior to the sentencing, Cromwell’s lawyer Stanley Moore told the Court that his client is a father of two and begged for leniency.

On the other hand, State Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs said the victim was a loving father and caring husband while noting that Cromwell was previously charged with possession of narcotics and escaping from the Lusignan Prison in 2017.

Cromwell be eligible for parole after serving 50 years. Cromwell was among the 13 prisoners who had escaped from the Lusignan Prison on July 24, 2017 but was later recapture.