NGSA results to be released on July 3

Students who wrote the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) earlier this year will be able to access their results on July 3, 2019. The results are expected to be released by Education Minister, Nicolette Henry at a press briefing.

Along with the announcement of the top performers, persons can view their score online with the presentation of a candidate number among other details.

The two-day examination was written on April 17 and 18, covering four key subject areas. This year saw an increase in the candidates from 14,551to 14,715.

This exam is extremely key, since the results would determine which secondary institution these students would be placed at. Prior to this, the students had to write the National Grades Two and Four Assessments back in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

A percentage of the marks from all three assessments will be calculated to determine the overall performance of each student.