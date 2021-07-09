8 years later: Duo for trial over boat crash that left 10 dead

On January 22, 2013, a boat accident in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) left 10 persons dead. Now, eight years later, the boat captains who were involved in the accident are on trial for 10 counts of manslaughter before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall and a jury at the Essequibo High Court.

Devon Thomas, called “Beast” and Cabesh Persaud, called “Dube”, are accused of unlawfully killing Deon Moses; Ulrick Grimes; Christopher Ramnarine; Zahir Baksh; Brazilian national Francisco Olivera Alves; Kevon Ambrose; Keanu Amsterdam and his brother, Ricky Bobb; Jermanie Calisto, and Jewan Seeram. The defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A jury was empanelled on Wednesday. Their trial will commence next Tuesday; the prosecution is expected to call 20 witnesses.

According to reports, on January 22, 2013, while being the captains of two travelling speedboats, Thomas and Persaud killed 10 passengers on board the vessels. The accident occurred at Crab Falls in the Mazaruni River.

Based on reports, Thomas, the captain of the vessel called “Matheran”, which was carrying 13 persons, and Persaud, who captained the vessel called “Dube” that was carrying six passengers, were navigating Crab Falls in the Mazaruni River, when the boats crashed.