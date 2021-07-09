Speeding car crashes into truck; driver hospitalised

Ijaz Gafors, 33, of Hope West Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is a patient at a city hospital suffering from a fractured rib following an accident at Annandale Public Road, ECD.

The accident, which occurred at around 12:00h on Thursday, involved a truck and a motorcar which was being driven by the victim.

Reports are that the truck was proceeding west along the southern side of the road while the car proceeding east along the northern side of the road at a fast rate of speed.

The motorcar driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and collided into the right-side-front of lorry.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles were damaged and the driver of motorcar received injuries about his body.

The motorcar driver was rescued by the driver of the lorry along with public-spirited citizens.

Police said a notice of intended prosecution served after a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motor lorry. No trace of alcohol was found in his breath.