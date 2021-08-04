8-Y-O among several injured in Essequibo Coast accident

An eight-year-old lad was on Monday evening injured following a two-vehicle collision along the La Union Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Those injured are Delroy Wolf, 29, Travay Wolf, 23; Fabian Wolf, 23, and Lesroy Wolf, 28, all of Dry Shore, Essequibo Coast. They were reportedly in motorcar bearing registration number PWW 1289.

In addition, 29-year-old Michael Charles, Xavier Comacho, 8; Rodwin Comacho, 35; Alicia Henry, 30; and Garfield Rodrigues, 25, all of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, were in motorcar HC 6819.

Based on reports received, motorcar HC 6819 was proceeding along the La Union Public Road when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with motorcar PWW 1289 which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

Lesroy Wolf and Xavier Comacho were admitted to the hospital while the others treated and sent away.

Both drivers remain in custody as investigations continue.