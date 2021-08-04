SBF International continues to picket GEA over suspension of licence

Employees of fuel wholesale and import company, SBF International continue to protest the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mahender Sharma over the suspension of its operational licence.

The workers again vented their anger and frustration. Public Relations Manager, Wayne English told media operatives that it has been over a year since workers were unable to receive salaries as a result of GEA pulling their company’s licence without reasons.

He explained that on September 14, 2019, the GEA via a letter cancelled their Import and Wholesale Licence over vague allegations of fraud committed by the company.

Further, he stated that the GEA had launched an investigation which stated that the company had made a date change on a lease agreement for a storage and fuel distribution facility it was renting at Christiansburg, Linden.

Workers contended that despite the many allegations that were made against Dr Sharma by SBF International and other companies, an investigation is yet to be launched, internally or at the Government level.

“My issue is that I am still shocked that Dr Sharma has not been sent on leave, pending investigations like it’s been customarily done with other individuals in similar occurrences. Strangely, Sharma remains in office, apparently untouched, and still allowed to rain hellfire on employees of our company and elsewhere,” English stated.

“We came out here protesting because we cannot bear the agony anymore of having to work for months without salaries. It’s even more frustrating in that the Chairman of GEA in a lame defence against their irresponsible of issuing fuel licences, has informed that they gave licence all over because of fuel shortages. Who will ever believe that?”

The PR representative noted that the GEA has even gone after clients, by way of letter and phone calls, instructing them not to purchase fuel from SBF International. Several questions were raised with respect to double standard within the GEA.

English also alleged that two operators are allowed to trade and distribute fuel, even though they only have licence to transport fuel. He was referring to a recording in the company’s possession of which a GEA investigator admitting that the situation exists.

Nevertheless, English told the media that the protest action will be intensified until the matter is resolved.

Only last week it was reported that the GEA had taken to court fuel importer Dorwain Bess of SBF International Incorporated.

A summons was issued against Bess based on complaints filed by GEA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Mahender Sharma on behalf of his agency. He is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Arud Gossai.

According to the summons, Bess will have to appear before the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court on August 17, 2021. The summons was issued on July 19, 2021.

According to the complaint, Bess is accused of importing fuel without an Import or Importing Wholesale Licence that was issued by GEA. According to the complaint, this is a breach of Regulation 4(2) (b) of the Petroleum and Petroleum Products Regulations 2014.

The complaint states that “The defendant between 3rd and 4th November, 2020 at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, in the Georgetown Magisterial District, imported petroleum products to wit approximately 155,000 litres of diesel without authority to do so under an import or an importing wholesale license.”