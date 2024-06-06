8 Guyanese amongst Amazon Warriors retentions

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have confirmed the players they have retained ahead of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft.

They have nine players confirmed for the 2024 season and they can sign up to five overseas players. The remaining three squad members will be filled at the CPL draft which will take place in July.

The Amazon Warriors won their maiden CPL title in 2023 and they have retained the core of the team that helped them secure the trophy last year. Guyanese players Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, and Keemo Paul will all be part of their home franchise this season.

The 2023 Player of the Tournament Shai Hope will also be back for this year’s event along with exciting quick bowler Shamar Joseph.

The full list of retained players for the Amazon Warriors is as follows:

SHIMRON HETMYER

SHAI HOPE

ROMARIO SHEPHERD

GUDAKESH MOTIE

KEVIN SINCLAIR

KEEMO PAUL

SHAMAR JOSEPH

KEVLON ANDERSON

JUNIOR SINCLAIR

