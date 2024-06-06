Eccles taxi driver robbed of vehicle at gunpoint

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged Robbery Under Arms committed on Shon Azeez, a 32-year-old Taxi Driver from Eccles, East Bank Demerara, who was relieved of his black Allion motor car bearing registration number PRR 8812, valued at $1.6M, and one cell phone valued at $50,000.

The alleged armed robbery occurred at about 21:30hrs last night (Wednesday) at South Ruimveldt. The suspects are two men (one of whom was armed with a handgun) and a female.

The investigation disclosed that the victim is attached to the Double ‘D’ Taxi Service situated at Eccles. At about 20:30 hrs last night, the victim was seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle when he was approached by one of the male suspects and the female, who requested to be taken to South Ruimveldt.

However, on arrival in South Ruimveldt, the taxi driver was directed by the female, who was in the front passenger seat while the male was seated behind the victim, to stop behind the ‘shopping plaza’.

The female suspect then exited the car while the male suspect choked the taxi driver from behind. Another male, who was standing on the southern side of the road, ran up to the vehicle and pointed a gun at the taxi driver, demanding that he open the door. The victim complied, and the suspects tied up the taxi driver and bundled him into the back of the vehicle.

The vehicle was driven to ‘A’ Field Sophia, where the suspects left the victim at the side of the road. They then escaped with the vehicle in an unknown direction.

The taxi driver, hands still tied behind his back, raised an alarm and was assisted by public-spirited citizens who took him to the Turkeyen Police Station.

Investigations continue.

--- ---