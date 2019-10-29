8 charged in connection with murder of miner, Deon Stoll

Eight persons were hauled before the court today to answer charges in connection with the murder of Deon Stoll, a miner who was killed during the course of a robbery outside of El Dorado Trading at Da Silva Street, Newtown Kitty.

Shane “Demon” Morgan aka Delon Morgan, Roberto Sankar, Wayne St. Hill and Steve Rollox were charged with murder in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Odessa “Baby” St. Hill, Alanzo Dos Santos, Duncan “Blackboy” Vanvield and Keith McKenzie were charged with accessory after the fact.

They all appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann Mclennon at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where they were not required to plead to the charges and were all remanded to prison.

The matter was postponed to November 15, 2019.

Stoll, a 44-year-old businessman and miner, was attacked and shot by bandits who were reportedly trailing him in a motorcar. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Reports are that the businessman had arrived at the El Dorado Trading at about 10:20h on that fateful October 14, and as he was about to exit the car, two gunmen who arrived in a white car opened fire on him and his driver, Clayton Powley.

A review of closed circuit television (CCTV) footage showed that Stoll was sitting in the front passenger seat of motorcar PPP 6727, being driven by Powley. A white Toyota motorcar with tinted windows, which had appeared to be trailing Stoll’s vehicle, also stopped across the road from the business place seconds later.

Stoll had earlier visited a business place on Sheriff Street, from where he had collected an undisclosed sum of cash.