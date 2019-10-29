7 homeless after Corentyne fire

Seven persons are now homeless after a fire this afternoon completely destroyed their home at Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant, Berbice.

The fire was seen in the upper flat of the building shortly before 14:00h

At the time, 50-year-old Sharmela Bullar was at home alone in the lower flat of the house.

Her son and daughter were out while her four grandchildren were at school.

Bullar’s daughter, Anouksha Dhuman was the first to notice that the building was on fire and alerted her mother.

The family had been renting the house for the past year. Three children and their mother used the room in which the flames were first seen.

One resident reported hearing an explosion coming from a transformer situated a short distance from the building not long before he heard shouts of fire.

One unit from the Rose Hall Fire Service arrived and was able to put out the blaze within minutes. However, when they arrived most of the building was already destroyed.