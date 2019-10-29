GTT employees benefit from leadership development programme

Twenty GTT employees have benefited from a one-year Leadership Development Programme (LDP) aimed at providing workers with the leadership skills needed to grow and operate more efficiently within the company.

This is said to be the fourth batch of GTT professionals to graduate from the programme since it was first launched in 2015.

GTT’s Chief Executive Officer, Justin Nedd explained that the programme is a flagship initiative to build capacity in the workplace by equipping employees with the necessary skills to become effective leaders in their various portfolios.

“The programme is geared towards changing the notion that directors, supervisors or managers are the only leaders in the company. Each member of staff at GTT is a leader, and we want to instill that principle in all employees so they will feel empowered to take the company and their professional lives to another level,” Nedd explained.

Phyllis Reid-Jarvis; a facilitator of the training programme, applauded the telephone giant for investing in its employees and charged all LDP graduates to uphold the guiding principles of the programme.

“GTT’s Leadership Development Program is entering into its 5th year. This speaks to the company’s commitment to the personal and professional development of all of its employees and the value of each individual,” the facilitator stated.

The next LDP training progamme is said to commence early next year. The programme includes one-on-one executive coaching, face-to-face instructor-led training sessions and group coaching.

Employees benefit from key areas such as leadership and coaching skills, emotional intelligence and team building.