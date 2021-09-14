$7M in losses as fire destroys WBD masjid

Some $7M went up in flames after a fire suspected to be electrical in origin destroyed a portion of a masjid located at Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Reyad Khan, who oversees the operations of the mosque, told INews that at around 08:30hrs, he was on the third-floor of the building when he heard persons started to scream “fire”.

“When I came out, there was a lot of smoke emitting from the ceiling. So, we’re looking at it maybe, it was a fire that is related to electrical,” he explained.

The section of the masjid which was destroyed was an extension to the building that was only recently constructed. At the time of the fire, classes were ongoing in a separate part of the structure.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Khan related that the fire service took some 30 minutes to respond and that the firemen encountered issues with accessing water. “That was unfortunate…,” he expressed.

Investigations are ongoing.