79 new Covid cases recorded from 408 tests

Guyana has recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

In its updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the Ministry noted that the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now at 4,324.

There are 13 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 62 in institutional isolation, 32 in institutional quarantine and 725 in home isolation.

The number of deaths due virus stands at 130. The latest fatalities are a 77-year-old female from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and a 92- year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini).

3,394 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

Meanwhile, to date, a total of 20,739 persons have been tested for the virus.