Mobile testing unit stationed at Diamond after spike in Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has restarted its COVID-19 mobile testing initiative for communities, making access for the procedure, and to health officials, much easier for citizens.

At the weekend, the mobile unit was stationed at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, where the Ministry had observed a recent spike in positive cases in Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four).

“We sent that unit into Diamond and surrounding communities. We thought it important to get a better picture of what is happening with the epidemic in these communities, and the way to know is to do more testing in those communities,” Minister Anthony told DPI, during Wednesday’s COVID-19 Update.

A schedule has been drawn up for communities who need it most, and will be published once it has been finalised.

“We have also worked out a schedule where on a periodic and, ad hoc basis; we’ll be sending these units into other regions and other communities to get a sense of what is going on in these areas. So that would be an ongoing process from now on.”

Minister Anthony is encouraging Guyanese who feel they have been exposed to the disease to take full advantage of the opportunity and get tested. [Extracted from DPI]