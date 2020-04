The Ministry of Public Health announced that, as of today, the country has recorded 75 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll remains at eight.

This is following 478 tests, of which 403 came back as negative.

There are five persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 in quarantine, and 52 in isolation.

Of the 478 persons tested, 240 representing 53% of the positive cases are males and 238 representing 47% of the positives tested are females.