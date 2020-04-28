Guyanese man reportedly commits suicide after eviction troubles in Trinidad

Law enforcement officials in Trinidad and Tobago are probing the discovery of the body of a Guyanese man which was found hanging from a wooden beam at a shed at Orange Grove South, Trincity, Trinidad and Tobago.

The dead man has been identified as 62-year-old Moonsammy Prasha, of Streatham Lodge, St Augustine.

According to media reports out Trinidad, the victim’s body was discovered at 9:10h yesterday (Monday). He was was last seen alive by his brother at about 20:00h on April 25.

There are reports that Prasha was facing financial hardships and possibly an eviction, as a result of the current stay-at-home order which is in place in an effort to combat COVID-19 in the twin-island Republic.

Investigations continue into the matter.