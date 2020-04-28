CAL now offering chartered cargo flights

Lockdown measures have pushed some companies to modify their operational arrangements, and Caribbean Airlines has been the latest to do so, with the introduction of a cargo charter service.

Cognisant that some countries within the region are suffering from shortages, the carrier indicated via a statement that this service will ensure a constant supply of goods within the Caribbean zone.

It went on to say that there has been a noteworthy demand for cargo lifts in several Caribbean countries that have been affected by the limited operation at their ports.

The Caribbean Airlines Cargo is said to utilise the airline’s fleet of Boeing 737-800 and ATR-72 aircrafts. These can withstand up to 18,000 pounds of essential goods to and from destinations, but not limited to, Antigua, Barbados, Curacao, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Nassau, St Lucia, St Maarten, St Vincent, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

These chartered flights will be subjected to the regulatory requirements outlined by each jurisdiction and airport to which they operate.

General Manager, Cargo, Caribbean Airlines, Marklan Moseley stated “In these unprecedented times, our cargo operations are crucial to securing the urgent supply of essential goods within the Caribbean. We will continue to adapt our business in order to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers.”

Meanwhile, the airline noted that it will continue to operate its scheduled 767 freighter flights, offering up to 120,000 pounds of cargo capacity to and from Miami.

Even with opened airports, major carriers have opted to cease operations from popular destinations until the virus is contained. One of the first was American Airlines, which announced since March that it would be suspending its flights to several locations across the world including Guyana in a bid to slow down the rapid spread of the virus.

A few days later, Caribbean Airlines declared a suspension of international fights, after the Government of Trinidad and Tobago went ahead to close all commercial services out of the country.

In an issued statement, the airline stated that domestic flights will continue. It went on to say that customers holding tickets for international services beyond March 23, 2020, can place them on hold for future travel.