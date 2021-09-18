7 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of September 17, 2021, seven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 713.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Female 83 Demerara-Mahaica September 11 Unvaccinated Male 79 Potaro – Sipuruni September 13 Unvaccinated Male 58 Demerara-Mahaica September 10 Unvaccinated Female 44 Demerara-Mahaica September 18 Unvaccinated Female 48 Demerara-Mahaica September 18 Unvaccinated Female 90 Pomeroon-Supernaam September 11 Unvaccinated Female 82 Pomeroon-Supernaam September 12 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country recorded 273 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 29,345.

There are 32 persons in the ICU, 170 in institutional isolation, 3452 in home isolation, and 14 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 24978.