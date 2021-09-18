7 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of September 17, 2021, seven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 713.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|VACCINATION STATUS
|Female
|83
|Demerara-Mahaica
|September 11
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|79
|Potaro – Sipuruni
|September 13
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|58
|Demerara-Mahaica
|September 10
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|44
|Demerara-Mahaica
|September 18
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|48
|Demerara-Mahaica
|September 18
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|90
|Pomeroon-Supernaam
|September 11
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|82
|Pomeroon-Supernaam
|September 12
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country recorded 273 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 29,345.
There are 32 persons in the ICU, 170 in institutional isolation, 3452 in home isolation, and 14 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 24978.