$7.3M vehicle donated to boost healthcare delivery in Region 1

The Ministry Health today handed a brand-new Nissan Frontier vehicle valued at $7.3M to Region One (Barima-Waini) in order to boost the provision of health services there.

The vehicle was handed over to the Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley, who expressed his gratitude and noted vehicle will help boost the delivery of healthcare in the region.

“I am very grateful on behalf of the people of Region One, more so the regional health department, for this simple handing over of this vehicle, which will boost our health services delivery…and we’re very grateful to the government for making this available and assure the Honorable Minister of Health and the government that it will be used to its fullest potential and for the purpose of this being given to us.”

Meanwhile, for his part, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony explained that this is just one way in which Central Government intends to help in the improvement of the healthcare system in the region.

“Apart from improving some of the infrastructure that we have there like the Port Kaituma Hospital and the Mabaruma and Kumaka District Hospitals and some of the health centres, we also want to make they have a good transport infrastructure as well,” Dr Anthony explained.

“Over the last year we have been able to donate ambulance, a boat and some other transport equipment to the region and today were adding to what we’ve already given,” he added.

Moreover, the Health Minister posited that Central Government will continue to make such donations to the region.

“In the coming year, we are going to continue to get more things done for Region One and all of that is done with the idea of helping to increase our coverage in the region, and to make sure that quality health services are available to each of the community regardless of how far you are from the (health) centres.”