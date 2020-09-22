68-Y-O pedal cyclist crushed to death by truck in Mahaicony accident

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 68-year-old Deonarine Lalchand of Wash Clothes, Mahaicony, Branch Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Lalchand was riding his bicycle along the Mahaicony Branch Road at around 08:05hrs this morning when he was crushed to death by a motor lorry, driven by a 25-year-old resident of Woodley Park, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Reports indicate that the motor lorry was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road when it is alleged that while in the process of passing the pedal cyclist, who was proceeding in the said direction, he suddenly swerved to avoid a pool of water.

Upon swerving to avoid the pool of water, the cyclist ended up in the path of the truck, resulting in the driver attempting to take evasive action by pulling to the western parapet to avoid a collision.

“However, despite his efforts the left rear wheel collided with the pedal cyclist and resulted in him falling onto the roadway where the said wheel ran over him and caused him to receiving multiple injuries to his head and body,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The cyclist was then picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead.

The body is presently at Anthony’s Funeral Home awaiting a postmortem examination.

The driver is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.