Pump attendant shot as bandits escape with money bag from NA gas station

A 34-year-old man is now hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after he was shot to his back during a robbery at a gas station in New Amsterdam, Region Six.

The injured man has been identified as Shazam Melville of Experiment, West Coast Berbice.

The incident took place at around 10:00hrs today at the M. Ali and Son Service Station at the corners of Main and King Streets.

Reports are that two men on a motorcycle enter the gas station and demanded that Melville hand over a bag which had in excess of $800,000.

The money is said to have been sales from the past 24-hour.

Melville was about to wrap up his shift and had to take the money to a banking facility when he was attacked.

At the time, there were two other persons on duty. There were also two persons in a vehicle that was being fueled up at the gas station.

One of the attendants told INews that he was dealing with a customer when one of the perpetrators pulled out small hand gun and pointed it at Melville. But the employee said he thought it was a prank.

After shooting Melville to the back, the bandits made good their escape.

Melville was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was admitted. His condition is said to be stable.