6 new COVID cases recorded

Six more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 63,413.

Of this, however, only 93 of these are currently active cases including one patient in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in isolation, that is, four persons in institutional isolation and the remaining 88 persons in home isolation.

Another 32 persons are also in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll in Guyana remains at 1228, while some 62,092 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date.