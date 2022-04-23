Herstelling youth busted with 8.9 lbs weed, another arrested

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force today arrested two males including a 20-year-old labourer of Farm, East Bank Demerara after he was found in possession of a large quantity of marijuana.

The discovery was made sometime between 07:30h and 08:15h at Last Street, Herstelling, EBD.

According to police reports, acting on information received, a party of ranks from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters conducted an operation at Last Street, Herstelling, during which the young man was seen crossing a bridge that connects the two neighbouring communities.

He was entering Last Street with a bulky multi-coloured handbag in his hands.

The 20-year-old man was approached by a rank who conducted a search of the bag, and four bulky brown scotch-taped parcels were found inside.

The parcels were opened in the man’s presence and all of the parcels contained leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The 20-year-old was told of the allegation and arrested.

At CID Headquarters, the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and it amounted to 8.9 lbs, which is equivalent to 4.037kg. The suspected cannabis was marked, sealed and later lodged.

Meanwhile, the suspect has implicated another man, and that person was also arrested and is in custody.

Further investigations are being conducted.