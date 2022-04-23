New four-lane highway to be built from Crane to Schoonord – Pres. Ali

President Dr. Irfaan Ali today announced that a new four-lane highway will be built from Crane to Schoonord, which would provide a diversion and mitigate the traffic buildup from Crane all the way to the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).

The Head of State made this revelation while at the commissioning of GAICO’s dredge at its wharf located at Nimes, WBD.

According to the President, he has already inspected the alignment and the four-lane highway will be a much-needed investment.

“You know we have the plan to build the new highway from Parika. But because of the speed of development in the region, we now have to go with a stopgap. And we have to build an alternative highway, a four-lane highway, from Crane to Schoonord because that is where there are huge traffic backups now. And yesterday, we went to look at that alignment,” Dr Ali stated.

This new road is part of a series of road infrastructure that the government is currently undertaking across the country including in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Preliminary works have already commenced for an alternative highway from Schoonord to Parika that will run through the backlands. This road, which will be connected to the new Demerara River Bridge that will be built, is expected to open up vast virgin lands for commercial, agricultural and housing activities.

Additionally, that highway will also pave the way for the construction of a road from Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) to Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).