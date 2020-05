A total of 56 boxes have been processed on Day Eight of the countrywide recount being done at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

This is according to Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Yolanda Ward.

She said 15 boxes were counted for Region One, 11 for Region Two, 15 for Region Three, and 15 for Region Four.

This brings the total number of boxes completed so far to 367. There are 2,339 boxes to be recounted.