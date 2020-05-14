5 more persons fined for curfew violations in Linden

An additional five persons who appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune via virtual court on Wednesday were fined for COVID-19 curfew violations committed in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice).

The violators were all fined $16,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in them serving three months in prison.

While 16 persons were scheduled to appear to answer to curfew violation charges, only six of those matters were called Wednesday.

A total of 40 persons were recently charged with curfew violations in Linden, with 10 more scheduled to appear to answer to the charges at a later date.

Nineteen persons, who appeared before Magistrate Fortune last Friday were fined or given community service for breaching the country-wide curfew, as 24 violators showed up for their cases to be tried at the Regional Police Headquarters at Mackenzie, Linden.

A total of eight persons were charged for breach of restriction on social activities while the others were charged with breach of curfew.

Thirteen persons fined of sums ranging from $10,000 to $16,000 and default sentences ranging from two to three months imprisonment.

Six persons were given community service, while five offenders were reprimanded and discharged based on explanations given to the court.

As the country-wide lockdown continues, Regional Commander, Superintendent Hugh Winter has stated that anyone, who attempts to make their way into the community from Georgetown via the Bamia-Soesdyke-Linden Highway route after the curfew time will be redirected to their location or may be required to wait until the following morning.

Additionally, there are Police roadblocks set up at various areas across Linden, including the Bamia checkpoint, Amelia’s Ward, the Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge and the Five Corner area.

There are also patrols traversing all areas and according to the Regional Commander, anyone found to be in violation will have their names placed in the curfew book and escorted to the nearest Police Station.