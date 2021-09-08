5 robbed at Annandale Ital Shop

Gunmen held up and robbed five persons, on Tuesday night, who were playing cards at an Ital Shop at Annandale Railways Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to Police, the incident occurred just around 22:20h while the victims were at the local food shop playing a game of cards and watching television. Six men on motorcycles approached the men and held them at gunpoint while relieving them of several articles and personal documents such as cellphones, wallets, cash, ID and jewellery all valuing at a total of $321,500.

The suspects then made good their escape in the western direction on four motorcycles.

A female suspect was also said to be awaiting the bandits on one of the motorcycles.

No one has been apprehended as yet.

Investigations are ongoing.