Guyana’s Gov’t, Opposition unite to rebuke Venezuela’s unity agreement aimed at Essequibo

Both the Government and Opposition have issued statements to reject the recent Venezuelan unity agreement aimed at the Essequibo.

On September 06, 2021, the Venezuelan Government and Opposition signed an agreement in Mexico which is aimed at “reclaiming” Guyana’s Essequibo Region.

Guyana and Venezuela are currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to settle the decades-old claim to the Essequibo Region. The recently signed agreement reiterates Venezuela’s rejection of the International Court of Justice’s declaration of jurisdiction over the issue, and its urging of Guyana to engage in direct negotiations.

The Guyanese Government, on Wednesday, issued a stinging statement rebuking the agreement.

“The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana firmly rejects the agreement signed by the Heads of Delegation of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Unity Platform of Venezuela in Mexico City on September 6, 2021. That agreement is an overt threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said.

It added that “Guyana cannot be used as an altar of sacrifice for settlement of Venezuela’s internal political differences. While the Government of Guyana welcomes domestic accord within Venezuela, an agreement defying international law and process is not a basis for mediating harmony.”

The Government further stated that the controversy between the two countries is properly before the ICJ and will remain there for a peaceful resolution.

Meanwhile, APNU/AFC’s Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amanza Walton-Desir, in a statement, said that the Opposition takes note of the recent agreement and reaffirms Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The APNU+AFC Coalition takes this opportunity to reaffirm the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana and to remind that the Guyana/Venezuela controversy remains before the International Court of Justice for resolution. We reiterate our faith in the rule of international law in pursuit of a peaceful settlement in this regard and our continued support of a national approach to safeguarding Guyana’s sovereignty,” the statement read.