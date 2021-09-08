GTT announces vaccination policy for retail stores and offices

In keeping with the new September 4, 2021, official gazette by the government of Guyana, GTT has announced that all customers visiting its retail stores must present their valid ID and vaccination card or a negative PCR test within seven days to enter its stores.

While this is the case for retail stores, the company decided to close to the public its corporate offices -79 Brickdam and 69 Brickdam to allow for employees to be tested and vaccinated.

Additionally, as persons continue to adapt to the new normal, the company is reminding its customers of its remote payment options. To avoid visiting the stores, customers can utilise the MyGTT app and web portal and the Mobile Money Guyana (MMG+) app to pay their bills.

“Since the start of the pandemic in Guyana, we have been encouraging customers to play their part in flattening the curve of the coronavirus by adhering to the COVID-19 guideline through social distancing and wearing their masks,” Chief Executive Officer of GTT, Damian Blackburn said.

“We have also given our staff the option to work from home to safeguard themselves and families through the pandemic. That option still applies, and we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our staff and customers,” he added.

Recently, the company has introduced a total of 11 self-express kiosks at its 55 Brickdam, Parika, Grove, Giftland and Forgarty’s Retail stores to aid in customers paying their bills within less than three minutes.

“While customers will have to produce a vaccination card or negative PCR test at our retails stores, the kiosk at the Giftland office-downstairs beside the GBTI ATM can be accessed without the necessary documents,” the CEO stated.

Finally, he added “We will all get through this together, as we rise even in this pandemic.”