5 more Covid deaths, 108 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced as of October 14, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 862.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Male 71 Demerara-Mahaica October 15 Partially Vaccinated Male 71 Demerara-Mahaica October 15 Unvaccinated Female 79 Demerara-Mahaica October 14 Unvaccinated Male 73 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara October 11 Fully Vaccinated Female 57 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara October 11 Unknown

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 108 new cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 34,240.

There are 31 persons in the ICU, 120 in institutional isolation, and 3,614 in home isolation.

Recoveries stand at 29,613.