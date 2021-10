A businessman of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara (ECD) this afternoon stabbed to death by bandits who invaded his store.

The dead man has been identified as Chris Persaud.

Reports are that the businessman was in his store when bandits invaded. After collecting a quantity of valuables, the bandits reportedly stabbed the man to his neck before escaping.

Persaud was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

This is a developing story…