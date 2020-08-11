5 homeless after toddler sets Sophia house on fire

A family of five is now homeless after a fire, reportedly started by a toddler, gutted their house at ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Lashana Mohammed lived at the house with her three children ages five, four and two; while her father resided in an adjoining structure on the same property.

Mohammed, 26, was asleep at the time of the blaze.

Reports indicate that her eldest son was playing under the bed with a cigarette lighter.

Mohammed recalled waking up to thick smoke. At that time, she immediately grabbed her kids and exited the house.

“I was asleep because I’m not feeling well and my eldest son said he was playing with the lighter. I don’t know. It must’ve catch onto the mattress or somewhere. The fire start in their room,” the distraught mother of three expressed.

The family will be staying with relatives until they are able to rebuild their home. Persons can render assistance by contacting them on 682-3416.