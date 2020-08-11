AG Nandlall updated on Guyana’s AML/CFT progress

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, today, met with the Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Mr. Matthew Langevine, his Deputy, Ms. Alicia Williams, and the Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism

(AML/CFT) Officer within the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Mr. Rommel St. Hill, at the Attorney General’s Chambers.

After offering their warm congratulations to the Attorney General on his appointment, the Team provided a status update on Guyana’s AML/CTF progress, in particular, outlining the country’s outstanding obligations under the various international monitoring agencies.

It was disclosed that apart from Trinidad and Tobago and The Bahamas, Guyana, along with the rest of the Caribbean remains subject to the third round of mutual evaluation.

The Team reported that the Caribbean Financial Action Taskforce (CFATF) has indicated that there are serious deficiencies in Guyana’s legislative network because of deficient legislation enacted under the previous Administration. The Team also related that Guyana’s Risk Assessment for the year 2020, is currently under preparation and identified a number of weaknesses in the existing apparatus.

The Attorney General committed to an immediate review of the entire legislative scheme and a comprehensive overview of the existing apparatus with a view of addressing the weakness and deficiencies. The Attorney General will be meeting with the National

Co-ordination Committee (NCC) of AML/CFT, shortly to begin an institutionalized collaboration.