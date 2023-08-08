4th victim in Craig smash-up dies; 7-Y-O in coma

A fourth victim in the Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) smash-up on Monday evening succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The accident, which has already claimed three lives, now also claimed the life of Yvette Domingo, 53, a housewife of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who was the wife of the driver of the motorcar at the time of the accident.

Additionally, a seven-year-old, who is Domingo’s nephew, is in a coma as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The police’s initial findings indicated that the driver of the motorcar attempted a dangerous ‘U-Turn’ at Craig but ended up in the path of a motor lorry thus resulting in a collision.

However, during an interview with Inews, the driver explained that he was already across the road when the motor lorry hit him from behind.

“I missed the corner, so I went through the street and turned back to take them to the right corner. I saw the truck some distance away, so I crossed the road. I was already over the road, and the truck hit me from behind. It came with speed,” he recounted.

The impact resulted in severe injuries to all occupants of the motor car, who were swiftly transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for medical attention.

Tragically, Eric Christopher Thomas and Annette Williams were pronounced dead on arrival while Lynette Chapel died succumbed while receiving medical attention.

Domingo was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital in serious condition.

Inews was also told that Thomas, Williams and Chapel had travelled to Georgetown to attend the cricket match at the Guyana National Stadium.

