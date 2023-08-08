7 mining camps issued “stop work” notice as fatal mining pit probe continues  

The Labour Ministry through its Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department in a media statement on Tuesday related that an investigation is underway into the fatal accident which occurred at Moonlight Backdam, Kamarang, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Wednesday last.

The incident has claimed the lives of 38-year-old Trayon Hastings of Kamarang Landing, Upper Mazaruni, and his employee, 20-year-old Rocky Norton of Isseneru Village, Middle Mazaruni.

However, following reports of the incident, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Officer, Naipaul Persaud along with officials from the Amerindian Affairs Ministry, the Natural Resources Ministry, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), and regional officials visited the worksite.

During the investigation, seven mining camps within the immediate vicinity were issued a ‘Stop Work’ notice to allow the team to carry out a thorough inspection of their respective working environment to provide a safe and healthy workplace for workers.

Thus far, two of the seven mining camps have been allowed to resume their operations while the remaining camps must complete several remedial works before they can resume operations.

Follow-up visits will be done to ensure that the recommendations made were implemented at the remaining camps.

It was reported that at the time of the accident, they were reportedly working in the mining pit when it suddenly collapsed and buried them.

Further, the police had stated that a miner from Kitty, Georgetown, who was in a nearby camp, noticed the mining pit caving in and raised an alarm.

A search party was immediately organized, and with the help of two excavators, the motionless bodies of the two men were finally retrieved at about 12:30h and 01:20h the following day.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister, Joseph Hamilton extends heartfelt sympathy to the grieving relatives, co-workers, and friends of the two men.

He also took the opportunity to remind both employers and workers of the importance and need for good safety and health practices in the workplace so that similar incidents/accidents which can result in the loss of lives of loved ones can be avoided.

Investigations are ongoing.

