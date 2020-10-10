47 new COVID-19 cases; 16 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases here up 3,405.

Of these, however, only 999 are active cases including 16 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the other 893 in isolation.

According to the Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard, the death toll remains at 102 and there are currently 55 persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, some 2,304 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease to date.

Guyana has thus far tested 15,753 persons for the novel coronavirus.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 dashboard: