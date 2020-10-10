Education Ministry to engage GTU monthly

Following a meeting on Friday, the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) have agreed to meet on a monthly basis to discuss key issues.

“The two parties have agreed to meet monthly with a view to ensuring a continuous and healthy relationship for the resolution of the matters above and others that may arise,” a statement from the Ministry detailed.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand led a team from her Ministry to meet with representatives from the Union, led by President Mark Lyte to discuss several matters related to the education sector.

On the agenda were the matters relating to: the situation around the continued closure and possible reopening of schools; unresolved issues in relation to benefits for teachers; review of some old policies in relation to education that may not be serving the interest of the sector, and other matters relating to the sector such as the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the classroom.