$400M contract signed with 15 local contractors to upgrade roads

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) on Wednesday signed a $400 million contract with 15 contractors to upgrade roads in more than five regions.

Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan and CH&PA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lelon Saul, were present at the signing.

Among the schemes that will benefit are those in Region Three – La Parfaite Harmonie, Belle West and Zeelugt Phase Two; Region Four – Herstelling, Farm Phase One, Good Hope Phase Two, and Section D Non-Pariel; and Tabatinga, Lethem, Region Nine.

The work will commence as early as next month and is expected to be completed before the end of the last quarter.

Some of the contracting companies listed on the project are XL Engineering, Puran Brothers Disposal Incorporated, Eron Lall Civil Works, Bardon Construction Services and Guy America Construction Incorporated, among others.

“We will not tolerate unnecessary variation and poor quality work; we have a robust monitor and control mechanism. Likewise, it is expected that you will have your own monitoring and control mechanism for the delivery of quality products,” Saul is quoted by the Department of Public Information (DPI) as saying during the ceremonial signing ceremony.