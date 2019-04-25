Accused arsonist refuses State-assigned lawyer

Justice Navindra Singh on Wednesday was forced to further postpone the commencement of a 2015 murder trial of 52-year-old Gavin Graham, who is the accused.

This action was taken by Justice Singh after the accused refused to be represented by State-assigned attorney George Thomas. This has proven to be a repetitive action. On April 16, 2019, the accused had also refused the legal representation of three other lawyers.

Graham’s trial was, therefore, set to commence on May 13, 2019, at the Demerara High Court and whether or not he has a lawyer, a jury will be empanelled before Justice Singh as was noted.

Before granting the extended time, Justice Singh reminded Graham that the court doesn’t operate at the pace of the accused and as such he should be able to choose one of the last two attorneys that will be sent to visit him in prison.

The accused is being indicted for the murders of his ex-lover, Tabola Abrams, and her 68-year-old stepfather, Clifford Sampson, who died following injuries sustained in a fire that the accused allegedly set to their home at Lot 636 C Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

According to reports, after Abrams ended her relationship with the accused, he set the two-storey building alight which was at the time occupied by the victims and other persons, to get revenge for being rejected.

Sampson perished in the fire and Abrams died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Graham was arrested moments after he committed the act.

Prosecutors Teriq Mohammed, Tuanna Hardy and Abigail Gibbs are presenting the case on the State’s behalf in the matter.