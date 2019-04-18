4,000 house lots to be available within next 18 months

Some 4,000 house lots will be available for purchase from the government within the next 18 months, says Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan.

According to the Minister, who is quoted on Department of Public Information (DPI), the lots will be given out on a “first come, first served basis”.

“So, we are trying to ensure that the system is more robust to ensure greater equity,” Minister Bulkan is quoted as saying.

The Minister did not expand on where these house lots will be available and at what cost.

However, he noted that the government is going to make it “affordable” for its citizens.

Government, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), had put a pause on the distribution of house lots.

Instead, it teamed up with private developers to build houses which are being sold about a price range from $4M to $9M.