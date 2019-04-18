High Tides Alert

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure would like to advise the general public to take all necessary precautions during the spring tides period of April 17, 2019 to April 22, 2019. The predicted tide indicates above normal levels for this impending period.

The Sea and River Defence Department considers the following areas to be particularly susceptible to possible flooding as a result of storm surges which may induce overtopping of sea/river defence structures:

Pomeroon River Banks

San Souci to Sarah and Maria’s Pleasure to Meerzorg, Wakenaam Island

Cane Field/Amsterdam, Endeavour/Blenheim, Cane Garden – Leguan Island

Windsor Forest to DeWillem, West Coast Demerara, Parika Market Area and Salem to Sparta, E.B.E

Water Street, Georgetown, Chapman Grove/Greenfield, E.C.D, Helena # 1 & 2, Mahaica.

Prospect, Mahaicony

The highest tides are expected to be on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 3:57 am at a height of 3.27 metres and on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 4:36am at a height of 3.25 metres.

In addition to the captioned locations, all persons residing along the banks of rivers and low-lying coastal areas are advised to take all the necessary precautions against possible flooding. Precaution should also be taken by all mariners including those operating fishing vessels and larger vessels.

The use of beaches and foreshore areas for recreational purposes during this period is not advised.

Contact Telephone nos. 225-9868, 226 -1070, 226-4368, 654-4226, 654-4227, 623-1161.