4 nabbed with guns, ammo get bail

Four men, including two foreign nationals who were nabbed with illegal guns and ammunition in Georgetown on Independence Day, were on Friday charged and released on $200,000 bail each.

Antonio Fraser, of D’Urban Street, Georgetown; Tahj Fraser, of Norton Street Lodge; Keith Cains, of D’Urban Street Lodge and Brandon Barker also of D’Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Antonio Fraser was charged separately for having a 9mm Glock-19 pistol along with a matching round of ammunition in his possession when he was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.

Meanwhile, Tahj Fraser, Cains, and Barker were jointly charged. Police stated that on May 26, 2021, at Brickdam, Georgetown, they had a .32 Taurus pistol and two matching rounds of ammunition in their possession when they were not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.

The men pleaded not guilty to the charges. As a condition of bail, they were instructed to report to the Brickdam Police Station and lodge their passports with the court until the hearing and determination of their trial. Their next court date is June 25, 2021.