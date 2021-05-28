Taxi driver fights off armed bandits during home invasion

Three armed bandits who invaded a Corentyne Berbice home on Thursday evening left empty handed after the victim put up a fight.

Police stated that at about 21:00h on the day in question, the 50-year-old taxi driver of Bush Lot, Corentyne Berbice had secured his home and retired to bed.

However, he was awakened by a loud noise emanating from the living room and upon checking, he was confronted by two masked men, both of whom were armed with cutlasses, and dressed with dark-coloured clothing.

Upon seeing the man, one of the bandits accosted him, placed a cutlass to his neck and demanded that he hands over all his valuables. In retaliation, the victim held onto the cutlass and a scuffle ensued.

The men eventually aborted their mission and left the house. The third bandit who was armed with a handgun was keeping guard outside but after seeing his two accomplices leaving the house, he also followed.

As a result of the resistance, the home owner sustained a wound to his left hand. He was treated at the Port Mourant Public Hospital and sent away. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.