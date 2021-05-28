Tuschen man convicted of murdering Anna Catherina businesswoman, 2 sons

Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) resident, 36-year-old Abishai Caesar was on Friday found guilty by a jury on three counts of murder over the killings of businesswoman Jennifer Persaud and her two sons.

The jury found that on September 24, 2012, at Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD), Caesar murdered 41-year-old Persaud and her sons 6-year-old Afridi Bacchus and 18-month-old Jadon Persaud.

Caesar was further remanded to prison and is expected to be sentenced on June 16, 2021.

Caesar was represented by Attorney-at-law Rachael Bakker, while the case for the State was presented by Prosecutors Lisa Cave and Tyra Bakker.

It was reported that Persaud, who owned a liquor store and bar, along with her two sons were discovered in their home with their throats slit. The woman’s body was found on a bed with Afridi on top of her. Jadon, on the other hand, was found on the floor next to the bed.

Caesar was only apprehended by the Police in 2016 for the murders after his reputed wife, Zoey Phillips, told detectives that he had confided in her about killing the family. This was Caesar’s second trial for the murders. His first trial ended in a hung jury in 2019.