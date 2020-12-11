4 more tourism businesses get approval to reopen

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced that an additional four tourism businesses have been inspected and granted their conditional approval, which is tied to the National COVID-19 measures and GTA’s recommended Hygiene and Sanitation Protocols.

Atta Rainforest Lodge, Iwokrama River Lodge, Sloth Island Nature Resort and ArrowPoint Nature Resort can now commence welcoming travellers to their properties. This brings the total to nine tourism businesses that have received conditional approval to reopen and are marked as “Safe for Travel”.

Businesses that receive the conditional approval are reminded to maintain the protocols as

outlined by the Guyana Tourism Authority and the National Gazetted safety measures.

Failure to adhere to these measures will result in the revocation of the conditional approval tied to the COVID-19 measures.

Domestic and international travellers are recommended to use only GTA approved tourism

businesses to book and plan their tour activities.

Minister of Tourism Oneidge Walrond says she is exceptionally pleased by the recent steps that the tourism sector has been taking to ensure its safe reopening.

“I am very encouraged by this development. I have spoken with several stakeholders, and I fully understand the devastating effects of this pandemic on the sector. While the threat of COVID-19 remains present, we are confident that with adherence to the Health and Sanitisation Protocols established by the GTA, and with strict compliance to the national health guidelines, the tourism sector can reopen safety,” she said.

“This is also excellent news for the thousands of employees who depend on the tourism sector for an income and the tourism business owners who remained resolute during this trying period. I commend the GTA for their proactive approach in guiding this process. The government will continue to provide all the support possible to the tourism sector to inspire confidence and growth,” the minister added.

Over the past three weeks, the GTA has increased the number of inspections and training to support tourism businesses with their preparations for safe reopening through the 2-step process which entails:

● Submission of Business’s written Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to the GTA for a

desk review.

● On-site inspection of Businesses to verify the implementation of the SOPs and approval

by the GTA.

The GTA Director, Ms. James stated “The level of effort being put in by all tourism businesses, Interior Lodges and Resorts, Hotels, Guesthouses, Inns and Tour Operators to prepare for reopening is commendable.”

She reiterated that “the GTA team is very hands-on and is committed to providing technical support to all businesses. Helping businesses reopen as quickly as possible in a safe way is our top priority at this time.”

She also stated that “training is essential to a safe reopening and the GTA continues to provide theoretical and practical knowledge to managers and staff so that they are prepared to deliver safe service when interacting with guests, support needed for businesses to draft their SOPs, and make recommendations for on-site signage and other adjustments for a safe reopening. COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon so businesses must adjust their safety protocols to get back into operation.”