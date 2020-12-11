Kitty resident to be charged for killing man at Garnett Street

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on Friday instructed the police to charge 28-year-old Kacey Heyliger of Shell Road Kitty, Georgetown for the murder of Peter Gonslalves, 60, who was gunned down on Garnett Street on Sunday evening.

The suspect was positively identified during an identification parade for the murder of Gonsalves, who was a contractor.

Heyliger will be arraigned for the capital offence when he appears at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It was reported that Gonsalves, a father of three of Pere Street, Kitty Georgetown was shot and killed on Sunday evening in front of Red Bar, Garnett Street during a confrontation with two armed men who later escaped with his XR Motorcycle, CJ 600.

Gonsalves was shot at least three times about his body by the two men – one of whom was armed with a handgun. They reportedly trailed him to the drinking bar. After receiving the injuries, Gonsalves collapsed and died almost immediately.

At the time of the shooting, Gonsalves and one of his colleagues, Ravindra had just arrived at the bar. The man’s co-worker escaped unhurt. However, after reviewing the CCTV footage collected from the bar, several persons were arrested including Heyliger.

He was subsequently identified as the shooter.